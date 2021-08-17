Analysts Anticipate Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.36. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.89.

Shares of SKX stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.22. The stock had a trading volume of 28,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.57. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Thomas Walsh sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $161,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $927,900 in the last quarter. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 110.9% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

