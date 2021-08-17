Analysts Anticipate United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Analysts expect United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) to announce sales of $1.05 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for United States Cellular’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. United States Cellular posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Cellular will report full-year sales of $4.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United States Cellular.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. 127,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,416. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.66.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares in the company, valued at $238,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in United States Cellular by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in United States Cellular by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,269 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in United States Cellular by 8.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in United States Cellular by 2.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,712 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in United States Cellular by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

