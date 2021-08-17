Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $17.25 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.78 billion and the highest is $17.87 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $17.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $71.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.41 billion to $71.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $72.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.71 billion to $73.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE C opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $146.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

