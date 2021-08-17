Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to post sales of $5.73 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full-year sales of $20.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLF shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 637,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,080,152. Cleveland-Cliffs has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $154,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

