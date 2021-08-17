Analysts Expect Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $91.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will report $91.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $90.87 million. Computer Task Group reported sales of $88.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year sales of $382.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.32 million to $384.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $398.64 million, with estimates ranging from $395.28 million to $402.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Computer Task Group.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

CTG stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 20 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,817. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.75. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $11.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Computer Task Group by 15.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Computer Task Group by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Computer Task Group by 94.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Computer Task Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. 46.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

