Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $0.91. First Business Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Business Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

FBIZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,454. The stock has a market cap of $242.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $13.66 and a twelve month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria purchased 1,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.65 per share, for a total transaction of $34,991.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIZ. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 297.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

