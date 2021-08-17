Analysts Expect Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) to Announce -$0.96 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will report ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.00) and the highest is ($0.92). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.09) to ($3.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Freeline Therapeutics stock opened at $3.35 on Friday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $19.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $120.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

