Analysts Expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Million

Brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report sales of $3.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.51 million to $4.14 million. Intellicheck posted sales of $2.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year sales of $16.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.71 million to $17.84 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $22.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,223 shares during the period. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intellicheck stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $8.23. 350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,505. Intellicheck has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.33 and a beta of 1.86.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Read More: What is Forex?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intellicheck (IDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.