Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.62. Investar posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investar from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

ISTR stock opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Investar has a twelve month low of $12.40 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $237.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Investar by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Investar during the 4th quarter worth about $181,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Investar during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

