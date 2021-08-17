Analysts Expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $0.08. ProPetro posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 596,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 213,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 51,546 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUMP opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $3.58 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $719.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 3.31.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

