Analysts Expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Brokerages expect Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) to report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.29. Verra Mobility reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

VRRM opened at $15.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 6.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.51.

In related news, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at $293,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRRM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,862,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,210 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,253,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,614,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,136 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,827,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 7,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,099,000 after purchasing an additional 963,000 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

