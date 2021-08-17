Analysts Offer Predictions for 3D Systems Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DDD)

3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of 3D Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the 3D printing company will earn $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for 3D Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.28 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DDD. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Craig Hallum downgraded 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.86.

3D Systems stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.15. 3D Systems has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter worth about $85,463,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in 3D Systems by 85.8% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,983,451 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $159,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,343,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.71 per share, for a total transaction of $101,311.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $365,160. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

