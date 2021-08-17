Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Volkswagen (VWAGY)

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS: VWAGY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/12/2021 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “VOLKSWAGEN-ADR is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe. Their activities focus on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain. With nine independent brands, they are able to offer a unique range of models from the extremely efficient 3-litre car to the great sporting tradition of Bentley. While each of the brands has a distinct personality, it also benefits from its membership of the Volkswagen Group with its global manufacturing base “

8/11/2021 – Volkswagen had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/9/2021 – Volkswagen is now covered by analysts at Standpoint Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Volkswagen was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/30/2021 – Volkswagen had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

VWAGY stock traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 404,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,254. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of $15.40 and a 12-month high of $48.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.10. The company has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Volkswagen AG alerts:

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.07 billion during the quarter. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 6.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Volkswagen AG will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Volkswagen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.