Analysts Set Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Target Price at $40.78

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HMCBF. TD Securities upgraded Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.47 price target (down from C$46.00) on shares of Home Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Home Capital Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Home Capital Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HMCBF opened at $33.43 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $33.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.03.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.