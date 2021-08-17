Analysts Set Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Target Price at $17.00

Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Newmark Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Newmark Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 118,208.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 41,373 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 340.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 185,859 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 47.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 773,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after purchasing an additional 249,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 88.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 175,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 82,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. 886,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.03. Newmark Group has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It offers its services to commercial real estate tenants, investors, owners, occupiers, developers, leasing and corporate advisory, investment sales and real estate finance, consulting, origination and servicing of commercial mortgage loans, valuation, project and development management and property and facility management.

