Analysts Set PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Target Price at C$16.10

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$16.10.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSK. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.10 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of TSE:PSK traded down C$0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,696. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.19. The stock has a market cap of C$3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$7.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.73.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$66.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.91%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

