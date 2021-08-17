Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baxter International (BAX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Baxter International (NYSE: BAX):

8/3/2021 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $94.00 to $92.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $82.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Baxter International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 67,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,911. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.82. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Baxter International Inc alerts:

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the 2nd quarter worth $163,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,750,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $232,001,000 after acquiring an additional 245,223 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baxter International by 37.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,617,000 after purchasing an additional 221,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 13.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,616,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $136,313,000 after purchasing an additional 186,142 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.