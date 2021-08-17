Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) in the last few weeks:

8/6/2021 – Varonis Systems is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2021 – Varonis Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

8/3/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Varonis Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

8/2/2021 – Varonis Systems was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

7/9/2021 – Varonis Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $57.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $88.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,503.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,100.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,874 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 46,415 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

