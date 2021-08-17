Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) PT Raised to C$39.50

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Andlauer Healthcare Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$38.00 to C$39.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$44.67.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$43.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 35.77. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1-year low of C$31.81 and a 1-year high of C$50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.51.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

