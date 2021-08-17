Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The firm has a market cap of $120.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.85.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

