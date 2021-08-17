Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ANNX opened at $18.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.54 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. Annexon has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.28.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $483,853 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Annexon stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 176.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Annexon worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annexon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

