Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

AR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.25 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.64.

NYSE:AR opened at $12.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 4.76. Antero Resources has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $15.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $489.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

