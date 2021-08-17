API3 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.04 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. One API3 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.39 or 0.00009573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, API3 has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. API3 has a market capitalization of $60.78 million and $11.04 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00062086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003153 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $423.92 or 0.00924559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00049191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $74.74 or 0.00163008 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.