Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 96,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,670 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.2% during the first quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,253,999 shares of company stock worth $132,632,910. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

