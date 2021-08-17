Apollo Global Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend by 24.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 55.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $4.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $59.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.61. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,503,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,253,999 shares of company stock worth $132,632,910. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

