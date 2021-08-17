Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,605,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 29,139 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.2% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Apple were worth $356,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. H&H International Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 12,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,610,754 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,485,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $792,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.10 and a 52 week high of $151.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.60.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total transaction of $2,480,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

