Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) by 1,075.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.18% of Arcadia Biosciences worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

RKDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

