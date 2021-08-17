Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) released its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of -0.68. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $6.40.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of Arcadia Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RKDA. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

