Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.49.

Ardea Resources Company Profile

Ardea Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia. The company explores for nickel, cobalt, scandium, gold, PGEs, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is its 100% interest include the Goongarrie Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Kalgoorlie, Western Australia.

