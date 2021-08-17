Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ardea Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 129.4% from the July 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ARRRF opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39. Ardea Resources has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.49.
Ardea Resources Company Profile
