Arizona Gold (TSE:AZG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Arizona Gold Corp. (TSE:AZG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 140833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The firm has a market cap of C$31.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 716.98, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 8.58.

Arizona Gold Company Profile (TSE:AZG)

Arizona Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Kerr Mines Inc and changed its name to Arizona Gold Corp.

