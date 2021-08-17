ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Decreased by Interactive Financial Advisors

Interactive Financial Advisors cut its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for 2.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3,661.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.83. The company had a trading volume of 775,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,406,045. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.61. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $81.33 and a one year high of $159.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.