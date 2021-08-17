Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,570 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 0.17% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 43.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $308.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 171.77, a current ratio of 171.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 62.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRG. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

