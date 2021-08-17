Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

NASDAQ:PFF opened at $39.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.17. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

