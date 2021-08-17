Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYLB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 240,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,012,000 after purchasing an additional 143,025 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 65,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 14,159 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 73,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 217,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 20,861 shares in the last quarter.

HYLB stock opened at $40.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16. X-trackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $40.36.

