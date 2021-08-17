Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,975 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,173,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in VMware by 5.1% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 28,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMW opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.79 and a 12 month high of $172.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.99.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. VMware had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays increased their target price on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total value of $126,516.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

