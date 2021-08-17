Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 656 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,263,000 after purchasing an additional 392,749 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after purchasing an additional 384,597 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,814,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,533,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,571,000 after purchasing an additional 48,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,171,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,216,000 after purchasing an additional 237,081 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $117.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.31. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.36 and a fifty-two week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.