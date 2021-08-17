Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 68.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,203 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.22% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:JSMD opened at $66.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.20. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $70.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th.

