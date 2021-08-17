Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in developing, building, owning and managing office, retail and multifamily properties primarily in the United States. Its properties are situated in Virginia and North Carolina. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on AHH. DA Davidson raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,756. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52 week low of $8.20 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the second quarter valued at $9,877,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,676,000 after acquiring an additional 467,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,509,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,337,000 after acquiring an additional 423,244 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after acquiring an additional 384,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 58.1% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 805,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,102,000 after acquiring an additional 296,113 shares during the last quarter. 57.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.