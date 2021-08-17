Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Receives $91.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.18.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARWR shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, June 27th.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ ARWR traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $60.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,929. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 1.24. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total value of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Hassard sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.22, for a total transaction of $323,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,125 shares of company stock worth $1,174,118 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,894,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after buying an additional 760,005 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after buying an additional 611,522 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,901,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $855,480,000 after buying an additional 338,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 924,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,299,000 after buying an additional 259,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.