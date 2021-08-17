Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Insider Ronald Peck Sells 1,363 Shares

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) insider Ronald Peck sold 1,363 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $123,406.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ronald Peck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 30th, Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00.

Arvinas stock opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 2.02. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.17). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 782.95% and a negative return on equity of 31.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Arvinas by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arvinas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,229,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $118.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arvinas from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arvinas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.07.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

