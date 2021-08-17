Asch Market Cap Reaches $1.08 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 17th. Asch has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $2,576.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Asch has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Asch coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00055637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00134261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.76 or 0.00157795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,637.23 or 0.99768925 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.02 or 0.00919917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.72 or 0.06988343 BTC.

Asch Coin Profile

Asch’s genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

