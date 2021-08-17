ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.3017 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.14.

ASE Technology has decreased its dividend payment by 40.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ASE Technology has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASX. Zacks Investment Research cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nomura cut ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor manufacturing services. It develops and offers complete turnkey solutions in IC (Integrated Circuit) packaging, design and production of interconnect materials, front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

