Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $349.00.

ASHTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

OTCMKTS ASHTY traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $315.80. The stock had a trading volume of 9,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,790. The company’s fifty day moving average is $303.33. The stock has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.70. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $321.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 13.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ashtead Group will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $1.893 dividend. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Ashtead Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.