Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assembly Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapies for infectious diseases and other disorders of the gastrointestinal (GI) system. Assembly’s product portfolio consists of two late stage assets: VEN 307 for relief from pain associated with anal fissures and VEN 308 for the treatment of fecal incontinence. The Company is also developing novel microbiome-based technology for targeted oral delivery of therapeutic bacteria, complex proteins, viral antigens and small molecules to treat intractable infectious diseases of the GI tract, such as C. difficile infections. Assembly Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc., is based in New York. “

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.80.

ASMB opened at $3.49 on Friday. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Assembly Biosciences by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 31,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Assembly Biosciences (ASMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.