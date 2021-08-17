Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.868-$11.263 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.22. 2,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,592. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 1-year low of $116.11 and a 1-year high of $166.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.69.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $1,240,568.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

