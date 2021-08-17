Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Astellas Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Astellas Pharma alerts:

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Astellas Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astellas Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.