AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AstroNova, Inc. provides data visualization technologies. The company designs, manufactures, distributes and services products which acquire, store, analyze and present data in multiple formats. The Product Identification segment offers hardware and software products and associated consumables. Test and Measurement segment includes suite of products and services which acquire and record electronic signal data from local and networked sensors. Its brand includes QuickLabel(R). AstroNova, Inc., formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc., is based in WEST WARWICK, United States. “

ALOT opened at $15.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.89. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $112.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AstroNova by 110,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,407 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

