Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ATHA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 22,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,456. Athira Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75. The company has a market cap of $340.96 million and a P/E ratio of -5.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Athira Pharma stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) by 56.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Athira Pharma were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athira Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athira Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.40.

Athira Pharma Company Profile

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in LIFT-AD Phase II/III and ACT-AD Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as in clinical development for Parkinson's disease.

