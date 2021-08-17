Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 228 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,879,000 after buying an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after purchasing an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total value of $4,017,358.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 53,817 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $8,707,590.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,120,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COF opened at $177.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.82. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $63.39 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.21) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

