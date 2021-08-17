Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,014 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,439,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,121,000 after acquiring an additional 12,162,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,881,000 after acquiring an additional 821,451 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after acquiring an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,217,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,042,000 after acquiring an additional 661,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $160,948.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares in the company, valued at $445,162.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,634 shares of company stock worth $2,501,592 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.20. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

